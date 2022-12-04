Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Declines By 10.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

