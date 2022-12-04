Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 18.5%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

CRI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. 445,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $107.96.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.