Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Grows By 6.7%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 234,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CEAD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 100,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,737. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

