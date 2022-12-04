Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 10.3%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

CFBK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

