Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Drops By 8.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 897,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

