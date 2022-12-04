Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 12.1%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $222.73. 172,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,826. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average of $202.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

