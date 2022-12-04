Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 12.1%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 679,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.