Short Interest in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expands By 14.6%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Shares of CINC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 507,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,469. CinCor Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $537.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

