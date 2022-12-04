Short Interest in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expands By 14.6%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.
CinCor Pharma Company Profile
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
