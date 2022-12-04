Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Grows By 10.5%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Civeo Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 32,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The company has a market cap of $412.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

