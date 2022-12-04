Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Grows By 10.5%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 32,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The company has a market cap of $412.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $32.06.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
