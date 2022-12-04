Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declines By 11.8%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

