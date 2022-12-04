Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Grows By 13.4%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Stock Up 1.6 %

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

CTVA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $67.31. 1,865,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,814. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

