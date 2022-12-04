Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Drops By 18.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cutera Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

