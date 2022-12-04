Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 11.6%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Deluxe Stock Performance
Deluxe stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,648. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Deluxe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deluxe (DLX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.