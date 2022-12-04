Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Drops By 11.6%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,648. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 122.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deluxe by 38.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deluxe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

