Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Drops By 11.5%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 454,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. 100,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 32.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 40.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

