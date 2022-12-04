Short Interest in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Decreases By 12.6%

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.60. The company had a trading volume of 630,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.07. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $392.40 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 76.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 304.4% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 42.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.37.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

