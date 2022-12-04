Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Expands By 26.2%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

ENIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

