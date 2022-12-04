Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Drops By 18.8%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Trading Down 4.8 %

ERYP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

