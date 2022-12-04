Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 23.3%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 3,195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.5 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.73.
About ESR Group
