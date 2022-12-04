Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 23.3%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 3,195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

