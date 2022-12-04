Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 8.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.
Experian Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.
Experian Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.