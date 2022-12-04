Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 8.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.

Experian Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

