Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Rises By 24.5%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 2,330,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

