Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Declines By 9.8%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 27.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 44.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in First American Financial by 476.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 427,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.