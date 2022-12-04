Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 13.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 71,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

