Short Interest in Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Grows By 26.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Forterra Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Forterra Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forterra (FTTRF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.