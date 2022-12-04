Short Interest in Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Grows By 26.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Forterra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

