Short Interest in Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Expands By 11.5%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GECFF remained flat at $68.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. Gecina has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $148.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($154.64) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.
Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.
