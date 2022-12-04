Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Decreases By 13.2%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 14,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,543,000 after buying an additional 3,244,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.