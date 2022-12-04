Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Decreases By 13.2%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 14,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
GNW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.
Insider Activity at Genworth Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,543,000 after buying an additional 3,244,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genworth Financial (GNW)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.