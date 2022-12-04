Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Decreases By 9.1%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

GABC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

