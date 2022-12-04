Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Drops By 11.4%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Golden Matrix Group Price Performance
Shares of GMGI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 27,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Matrix Group (GMGI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.