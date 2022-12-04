Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Drops By 11.4%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GMGI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 27,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,418. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

