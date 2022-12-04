Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expands By 14.2%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GHM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

