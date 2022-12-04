Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Declines By 17.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPEAF. Barclays cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 620 ($7.42) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.00.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $6.67 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

