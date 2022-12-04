Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Rises By 14.8%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Groupe Gorgé Stock Performance

Shares of Groupe Gorgé stock remained flat at $15.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Groupe Gorgé has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Groupe Gorgé Company Profile

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of drones and systems, engineering and protection systems, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Drones and Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

