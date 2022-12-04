Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Rises By 14.8%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
Groupe Gorgé Stock Performance
Shares of Groupe Gorgé stock remained flat at $15.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Groupe Gorgé has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
Groupe Gorgé Company Profile
