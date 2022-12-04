Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Decreases By 14.5%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FUL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 275,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,653. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 325,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

