Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Rises By 15.8%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

