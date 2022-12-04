Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Rises By 15.8%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.