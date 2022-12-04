Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 9.8%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Shares of Heineken stock remained flat at $74.32 on Friday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227. Heineken has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.
