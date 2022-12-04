Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Declines By 9.8%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of Heineken stock remained flat at $74.32 on Friday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227. Heineken has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

