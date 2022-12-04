Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Grows By 11.2%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. 316,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

