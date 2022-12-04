Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Rises By 12.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Huize Price Performance
Huize stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huize
Huize Company Profile
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huize (HUIZ)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.