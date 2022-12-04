Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Rises By 12.6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Huize stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

