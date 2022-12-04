Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rises By 12.9%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HyreCar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,708. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Insider Transactions at HyreCar

In related news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 1,157,943 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,920,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,930.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar

About HyreCar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HyreCar by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217,142 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in HyreCar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

