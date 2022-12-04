Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declines By 14.9%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 977,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $108.62. 266,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

