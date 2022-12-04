Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Drops By 17.7%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 1,243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,279.3 days.

IGO Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. IGO has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Further Reading

