Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Increases By 7.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,065,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.58. 9,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

