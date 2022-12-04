Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Expands By 25.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Landos Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LABP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 165,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,109. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity at Landos Biopharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
