Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Expands By 25.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LABP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 165,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,109. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Landos Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

