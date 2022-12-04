Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expands By 6.2%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LNC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

