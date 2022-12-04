Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Rises By 19.2%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. 295,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ryder System by 6.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

