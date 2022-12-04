Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expands By 22.0%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 602,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 139.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

