Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Drops By 9.9%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 680,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

