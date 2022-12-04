Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $138.10 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $138.10 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00453136 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022207 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002776 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00114383 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00860165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00652671 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00245087 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,611,622,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.