Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

