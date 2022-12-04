Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.49% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 191,126 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 992,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKB remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.