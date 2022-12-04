SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

