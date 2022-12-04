Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,203.30

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,203.30 ($14.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,326 ($15.86). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,304 ($15.60), with a volume of 188,393 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.05) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,370.91.
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
