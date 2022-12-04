Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $223.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

